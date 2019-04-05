Dave Bautista to Star in Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' Zombie Action Thriller

Dave Bautista has signed on to star in Army of the Dead, the zombie heist thriller that Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind Justice League and Batman v Superman, is tackling for Netflix, THR has confirmed.

Snyder also came up with the story for Army, which has a script by Shay Hatten, and is producing with his partner and wife, Deborah Snyder, via their production company, Stone Quarry. The shingle's Wesley Coller is also producing.

The adventure is set amid a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, during which a man assembles a group of mercenaries to take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantined zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

A summer shoot is being planned. The actor hinted in February he was going to shoot Snyder's new movie but a deal was only recently inked.

Bautista is having a packed year and shows no signs of stopping or slacking. He was at CinemaCon promoting the STX action comedy My Spy, which opens later this year, and stars with Kumail Nanjiani in Fox’s action comedy Stuber, which opens July 12. Then of course there’s the billion-dollar behemoth known as Avengers: Endgame, which blows up worldwide April 26.

Bautista is also shooting Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Dune.

He is repped by CAA, Meisner Entertainment Group and Mitchell Silberberg.