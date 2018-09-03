Dave Bautista Still on the Fence About Returning to 'Guardians' Franchise

"To be honest with you, I don’t know if I want to work for Disney," the actor says.

Even if there is another film in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, it may done without Dave Bautista.

The Drax actor has made it clear he is not happy with Disney, which owns Marvel, concerning the termination of writer-director James Gunn.

Bautista has blasted Disney a number of times via social media, and during a recent interview on The Jonathan Ross Show, the actor and former pro wrestler said he might not even come back for the third film, which now is in limbo anyway. Before, he said he would honor his contract if Gunn's script was at least used.

Speaking of his bitterness over the Gunn firing — the result of Trump supporters unearthing old, offensive joke tweets — Bautista said, "There’s a bit of an issue. It’s a bittersweet conversation. No — it’s a bitter, bitter conversation, because I’m not really happy with what they’ve done with James Gunn."

The third movie has been put on hold while a new director is sought. Disney will use Gunn's script — at least for now, that is the plan.

"They’re putting the movie off. It’s on hold indefinitely," Bautista said. "To be honest with you, I don’t know if I want to work for Disney... I’ve been very vocal about the way I feel. I’m not afraid to admit the way I feel."

Other stars from the franchise have also spoken up for Gunn, but Bautista has been, by far, the most vocal and raw about his feelings.