STX Pulling Dave Bautista's 'My Spy' From August Release Calendar

by Pamela McClintock
The decision comes during a time of tumult for the film company.
'My Spy'   |   Michael Gibson/Courtesy of STXFilms
At the 11th hour, STXfilms is pulling Dave Bautista action-comedy My Spy from its August release calendar, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

My Spy had been set to open in theaters Aug. 23.

While STX had no official comment, insiders say the movie could benefit from instead launching in early in 2020, further away from Fox comedy Stuber, which co-stars Bautista and opens this weekend.

Nevertheless, the shift comes at a time of tumult for STX, which has suffered a string of box office misses — most notably, in-house production, Ugly Dolls.

Directed by Peter Segal (Get Smart), My Spy stars Bautista vehicle as a CIA agent outwitted by a 9-year-old girl, played by newcomer Chloe Coleman, whose family he’s been sent to surveil.

Late last month, STX plugged My Spy during its presentation at CineEurope in Barcelona, the annual gathering of foreign theater owners and Hollywood studios.

