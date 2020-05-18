David Arquette Back as Dewey Riley in Spyglass' 'Scream' Relaunch

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of the filmmaking group Radio Silence are on board to direct the project, making it the first of the franchise that will not be helmed by deceased horror master Wes Craven. Writing are James Vanderbilt, whose credits range from the Adam Sandler yarn Murder Mystery to David Fincher's Zodiac, and Guy Busick, who co-wrote Radio Silence's sleeper horror hit Ready or Not as well as episodes of Castle Rock.

Kevin Williamson, the screenwriter who originated the franchise, has returned for the relaunch and is executive producing.

Plot details are being kept under the pale mask, but with Arquette's return and previous news that the filmmakers and producers were having conversations with Neve Campbell, who headlined the original trilogy, show that the relaunch won't be a complete severing of old ties. Arquette's well-intentioned if not always effective Riley was a deputy in the first movie who over the course of the series became sheriff.

"I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new," enthused Arquette. "Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven’s legacy."

Spyglass is aiming to begin principal photography later this year in Wilmington, North Carolina, when safety protocols are in place.

Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein and William Sherak are producing via their banner, Project X.

"It's impossible to fully express how much Wes Craven's work and the Scream movies in particular mean to us as fans and have influenced us as storytellers," said Radio Silence in a statement. "Kevin Williamson's incredible stories have entertained and inspired us for decades and we're insanely honored to have the opportunity to be a part of the cinematic world Wes and Kevin so brilliantly created together. Jamie and Guy's amazing script does that legacy justice and we're so excited to bring the next chapter of Scream to life."