HEAT VISION

David Ayer to Direct Thriller 'Six Years' for Netflix

by Aaron Couch
The film will adapt the 2013 novel of the same name by best-selling author Harlan Coben.
David Ayer   |   Mike Marsland/WireImage
The film will adapt the 2013 novel of the same name by best-selling author Harlan Coben.

Filmmaker David Ayer has found a new project to tackle for Netflix: He will write and direct an adaptation of the novel Six Years for the streaming service, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. 

The 2013 book, by international best-selling author Harlan Coben, centers on a man who, six years after a breakup with the love of his life, attends the funeral of the man his former love went on to marry. He's surprised to see that the woman at the funeral is not the person he once was involved with, a revelation that sets him on a path to unravel the mystery of her identity and of his own memory.

Heat Vision breakdown

Ayer previously directed Bright for Netflix, and is producing its sequel, to be directed by Louis Leterrier. He has already shot his next project, the Shia LaBeouf crime thriller The Tax Collector.

Ayer, who is repped by WME, will produce Six Years with Chris Long via their Cedar Park banner.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. July's Florida Supercon Canceled
    by Graeme McMillan
  2. Val Kilmer Gets Candid About His Decision to Walk Away From Batman
    by Ryan Parker
View All
  1. by Richard Newby
  2. by Graeme McMillan
  3. by Trilby Beresford
  4. by Patrick Brzeski
  5. by Graeme McMillan
LATEST NEWS
1.
Mark Wahlberg, Tamron Hall and Justin Timberlake Among Stars Sharing Their Stories to Help Next Generation of WME Agents
by Chris Gardner
2.
CA Gov. Gavin Newsom Outlines Phase Two of Reopening the State
by Chris Gardner
3.
David Ayer to Direct Thriller 'Six Years' for Netflix
by Aaron Couch
4.
Cineworld Reaffirms Plans to Close $2.1 Billion Deal for Cineplex Theater Chain
by Etan Vlessing
5.
Roku Streaming Rises Amid Pandemic as Active Users Grow to 39.8 Million
by Natalie Jarvey