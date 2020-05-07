David Ayer to Direct Thriller 'Six Years' for Netflix

The film will adapt the 2013 novel of the same name by best-selling author Harlan Coben.

Filmmaker David Ayer has found a new project to tackle for Netflix: He will write and direct an adaptation of the novel Six Years for the streaming service, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The 2013 book, by international best-selling author Harlan Coben, centers on a man who, six years after a breakup with the love of his life, attends the funeral of the man his former love went on to marry. He's surprised to see that the woman at the funeral is not the person he once was involved with, a revelation that sets him on a path to unravel the mystery of her identity and of his own memory.

Heat Vision breakdown