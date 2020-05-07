David Ayer to Direct Thriller 'Six Years' for Netflix
Filmmaker David Ayer has found a new project to tackle for Netflix: He will write and direct an adaptation of the novel Six Years for the streaming service, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
The 2013 book, by international best-selling author Harlan Coben, centers on a man who, six years after a breakup with the love of his life, attends the funeral of the man his former love went on to marry. He's surprised to see that the woman at the funeral is not the person he once was involved with, a revelation that sets him on a path to unravel the mystery of her identity and of his own memory.
Heat Vision breakdown
Ayer previously directed Bright for Netflix, and is producing its sequel, to be directed by Louis Leterrier. He has already shot his next project, the Shia LaBeouf crime thriller The Tax Collector.
Ayer, who is repped by WME, will produce Six Years with Chris Long via their Cedar Park banner.
- Aaron Couch
- aaron.couch@thr.com
- @AaronCouch
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
-
by Richard Newby
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Trilby Beresford
-
-
by Graeme McMillan