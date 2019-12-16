David Ayer in Talks to Direct Remake of 'The Dirty Dozen' for Warner Bros.
David Ayer, the filmmaker behind Bright and Suicide Squad, is in negotiations to write and direct a remake of The Dirty Dozen for Warner Bros.
Simon Kinberg, who steered many of Fox's X-Men movies and produced Murder on the Orient Express, is producing.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Dozen was the classic action movie that told of a group of Army convicts criminals, a worst of the worst, who are coerced into a mission to take out Nazi officials in a heavily guarded chateau in exchange for their freedom. The movie, which starred Lee Marvin, Ernest Borgnine, Charlies Bronson, Telly Savalas, among a host of others, set the mold for future bad guys on a suicide mission films.
The new movie will not replicate the World War II setting of the original but will be a contemporary story, according to insiders.
Ayer has made a career of making dark and gritty movies set in worlds where the characters have nothing to lose as well as the precarious camaraderie that comes with that. Police drama End of Watch, tank war drama Fury, and the aforementioned big-budget actionfests Suicide Squad (basically a superhero version of Dirty Dozen) and Bright are on his curriculum vitae.
He is repped by WME.
- Borys Kit
- @borys_kit
