HEAT VISION

David Benioff, D.B. Weiss to Produce Horror Thriller 'Lovecraft' for Warner Bros.

by Borys Kit
Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi ('Destroyer') are writing the script.
David Benioff (left) and D.B. Weiss   |   Taylor Hill/Getty Images
With Game of Thrones in the rearview mirror, show creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are beginning to plot out their next moves.

The duo have come aboard to produce an adaptation of Lovecraft, a graphic novel by Hans Rodionoff and artist Keith Giffen, for Warner Bros., The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi, frequent collaborators of filmmaker Karyn Kusama (Aeon Flux, Destroyer), are writing the script.

The project posits the question: What if the horrors imagined by H.P. Lovecraft, the troubled author of At the Mountains of Madness and the short story The Call of Cthulhu, were not imaginary but real? The script is set in the 1920s, and get ready for tentacled monsters.

Lovecraft was a Vertigo graphic novel whose rights were optioned by Warners around three years ago. The project has been quietly gestating since then. Rodionoff is a comics and television writer who now works at Adam F. Goldberg Productions.

Benioff and Weiss are currently seeing the cast of their acclaimed HBO show Game of Thrones receive acting nominations from SAG and other organizations during the current awards season. The pair were also working on a Star Wars trilogy, which recently got shelved.

