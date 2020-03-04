HEAT VISION

David Erwin Named Publisher of Heavy Metal

by Graeme McMillan
Erwin has previously worked as creative lead for Hasbro's Transformers brand, as well as executive creative director for DC Comics.
David Erwin   |   Michael Scott; Brandi Milne/Heavy Metal
Heavy Metal has a new leader, with David Erwin being named as publisher and “chief creative overlord” of the iconic brand, effective immediately, The Hollywood Reporter has learned exclusively. 

Working alongside CEO Matt Medney, Erwin will work to place Heavy Metal at the forefront of science fiction, fantasy and horror comics, with new initiatives being readied with the intent of transforming the magazine into a destination for both readers and creators.

“Unlike the other publishers of fiction, Heavy Metal is a destination brand recognized for cutting edge and inventive stories within the sci-fi, fantasy and horror space,” Erwin said Wednesday of his new home in a statement. “It has influenced many of Hollywood’s greatest filmmakers over the years, and we’ll continue to be a prime source of inspiration by continuing to deliver our brand promise of great stories and art, as well as maintaining its rock-n-roll attitude of making your parents a bit uncomfortable.”

Prior to his new position, Erwin was creative lead on Hasbro’s Transformers brand, which also included additional boys' properties such as ROM and Micronauts. Before that, he served as executive creative director for DC Comics for more than a decade.

Heavy Metal launched in 1977, initially as a U.S. reprint of Humanoids’ Metal Hurlant material. The series, which has been in continual publication since its debut, is nearing its 300th issue and has featured the work of creators including Richard Corben, Pepe Moreno, Walt Simonson, Bernie Wrightson and Grant Morrison, who became editor-in-chief in 2015. Comics writer Tim Seeley was named managing editor of the company in March of last year.

 

