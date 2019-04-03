'Stranger Things' Star David Harbour Joins Scarlett Johansson in Marvel's 'Black Widow' (Exclusive)

Florence Pugh is already suiting up for the spy action thriller.

Stranger Things star David Harbour is joining Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow, Marvel’s standalone feature on the Avengers spy-turned-super heroine.

The movie is casting up as it heads towards a June start of production in London and recently added rising actress Florence Pugh to the call sheet.

Cate Shortland, the Australian filmmaker behind the Nazi drama Lore, is directing the project, which has a script by Jac Schaeffer.

Plot details are being kept behind the Iron Curtain, but it will be an internationally-set story centering on Natasha Romanoff, a spy and assassin who grew up being trained by the KGB before breaking from their grasp and becoming an agent of SHIELD and Avenger.

Marvel could tell you who Harbour is playing but then they'd have to kill you. (Not really. Character information for Harbour was not yet revealed.)

Harbour is in the midst of having a Hollywood moment. The actor headlines with his first movie, Lionsgate’s comic book-based Hellboy, which opens April 12, and recently wrapped a turn opposite Chris Hemsworth in action thriller Dhaka. In July, he returns for season three of Netflix's Stranger Things in which he plays sheriff Jim Hopper, the breakout and fan-favorite role that has garnered him Emmy and Golden Globe nominations as well as a SAG Award win.

