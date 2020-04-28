HEAT VISION

David Leitch to Produce Thriller 'Fast and Loose' From 'The Meg' Writers

by Mia Galuppo
STX is behind the project.
Samir Hussein/WireImage
STX is behind the project.

David Leitch and the writers behind blockbuster creature feature The Meg, Jon and Erich Hoeber, are partnering for thriller Fast and Loose for STX.

The movie follows John Riley, who wakes up in Tijuana after being left for dead with absolutely no memory. As he follows a string of clues to uncover his identity, he discovers that he’s been living two different lives: one, as a super-successful crime kingpin, surrounded by beautiful women and expensive toys; and the other as an undercover CIA agent, but with a puny salary, no family or home life whatsoever and zero trappings of success. The problem is, he can't remember which of these two personas is his true identity. 

Heat Vision breakdown

The Hobbs & Shaw filmmaker would produce under his 87 North banner with Kelly McCormick. Annie Marter of 87North will exec produce. Drew Simon, Kevin Sauer and Sam Brown will oversee for STX.

A director is not yet attached.

Leitch and McCormick, whose joint credits include Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2, are repped by WME and Gang Tyre.

The Hoebers are also behind the Red films, starring Bruce Willis. They are repped by Verve Talent. 

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Shipments to Comic Stores to Resume Next Month
    by Graeme McMillan
  2. Karen Gillan, Aaron Paul to Star In Sci-Fi Feature 'Dual'
    by Mia Galuppo
View All
  1. by Trilby Beresford
  2. by Graeme McMillan
  3. by Graeme McMillan
  4. by Alex Ritman
  5. by Richard Newby
LATEST NEWS
1.
Theater Owners Decry 'Trolls World Tour' On-Demand Significance
by Pamela McClintock
2.
Hillary Clinton Endorses Joe Biden for President
by the Associated Press
3.
'Queer Eye's' Bobby Berk Critiques Virtual Homes in 'Animal Crossing'
by Trilby Beresford
4.
Bleecker Street Sets VOD, Hulu Release for 'Military Wives'
by Etan Vlessing
5.
Maya Rudolph Reveals Kids of 'SNL' Alumni Put on "Delightful" Zoom Talent Show
by Katherine Schaffstall