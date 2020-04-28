David Leitch to Produce Thriller 'Fast and Loose' From 'The Meg' Writers
David Leitch and the writers behind blockbuster creature feature The Meg, Jon and Erich Hoeber, are partnering for thriller Fast and Loose for STX.
The movie follows John Riley, who wakes up in Tijuana after being left for dead with absolutely no memory. As he follows a string of clues to uncover his identity, he discovers that he’s been living two different lives: one, as a super-successful crime kingpin, surrounded by beautiful women and expensive toys; and the other as an undercover CIA agent, but with a puny salary, no family or home life whatsoever and zero trappings of success. The problem is, he can't remember which of these two personas is his true identity.
Heat Vision breakdown
The Hobbs & Shaw filmmaker would produce under his 87 North banner with Kelly McCormick. Annie Marter of 87North will exec produce. Drew Simon, Kevin Sauer and Sam Brown will oversee for STX.
A director is not yet attached.
Leitch and McCormick, whose joint credits include Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2, are repped by WME and Gang Tyre.
The Hoebers are also behind the Red films, starring Bruce Willis. They are repped by Verve Talent.
- Mia Galuppo
- mia.galuppo@thr.com
- @miagaluppo
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Mia Galuppo
-
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
-
by Richard Newby