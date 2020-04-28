David Leitch to Produce Thriller 'Fast and Loose' From 'The Meg' Writers

STX is behind the project.

David Leitch and the writers behind blockbuster creature feature The Meg, Jon and Erich Hoeber, are partnering for thriller Fast and Loose for STX.

The movie follows John Riley, who wakes up in Tijuana after being left for dead with absolutely no memory. As he follows a string of clues to uncover his identity, he discovers that he’s been living two different lives: one, as a super-successful crime kingpin, surrounded by beautiful women and expensive toys; and the other as an undercover CIA agent, but with a puny salary, no family or home life whatsoever and zero trappings of success. The problem is, he can't remember which of these two personas is his true identity.

