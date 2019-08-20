David Oyelowo to Join George Clooney in Netflix's 'Good Morning, Midnight'

Oyelowo could join a previously reported cast of Felicity Jones and Kyle Chandler.

The Revenant writer Mark L. Smith adapted the screenplay. Clooney will produce via his Smokehouse Pictures banner with Grant Heslov, alongside Anonymous Content and Syndicate Entertainment. The as-yet-untitled film is set to begin production in October.

Oyelowo's upcoming films include the Peter Rabbit sequel and the fantasy film Come Away, where he will star opposite Angelina Jolie. He is repped by CAA, the U.K.'s Hamilton Hodell and Schreck Rose.

