David Oyelowo to Join George Clooney in Netflix's 'Good Morning, Midnight'

Clooney is also directing the post-apocalyptic narrative.
David Oyelowo is in talks to join George Clooney's Netflix film Good Morning, Midnight.

Clooney will direct and star in the feature adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s novel, a post-apocalyptic narrative that follows the parallel stories of Augustine (Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, and the Aether spacecraft that is trying to return home to Earth, as Augustine races to make contact with the ship's crew.

Oyelowo could join a previously reported cast of Felicity Jones and Kyle Chandler.

The Revenant writer Mark L. Smith adapted the screenplay. Clooney will produce via his Smokehouse Pictures banner with Grant Heslov, alongside Anonymous Content and Syndicate Entertainment. The as-yet-untitled film is set to begin production in October.

Oyelowo's upcoming films include the Peter Rabbit sequel and the fantasy film Come Away, where he will star opposite Angelina Jolie. He is repped by CAA, the U.K.'s Hamilton Hodell and Schreck Rose.

