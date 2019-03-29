DC to Add Complete Digital Comics Library to DC Universe Service

The service also revealed dates for the addition of James Wan's 'Swamp Thing,' 'Krypton' and the return of 'Young Justice: Outsiders'.

Announced at WonderCon Friday evening, DC is opening up its vast comic book history to subscribers of the digital DC Universe service with the addition of the company’s entire digital comics library at no extra cost.

Described as “the ultimate DC digital comics library,” the addition of what’s called “many thousands [of] single issue comics published over 80 years” will be an ongoing process, with all future DC single issues being added to the service 12 months after print publication, starting in April. The significant upgrade to the digital comics portfolio on the service — which launched last year with a curated selection of single issues — will be added with no price increase, according to DC.

“From the time DC Universe launched last year, our fans have loved the comic experience and have asked us for just one thing – more! The expansion to thousands of titles in January 2019 was a first step in our goal to deliver on that request, to provide DC Universe members full access to the pantheon of DC’s epic Super Hero stories,” DC Universe senior vice president and general manager, Sam Ades, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to respond to our fans yet again with the incredible value of the ultimate DC digital comics library.”

The digital comics library announcement was far from the only DC Universe news out of WonderCon in Anaheim Friday evening. Also revealed was the May 31 debut date of James Wan’s Swamp Thing series, as well as the July 2 return for Young Justice: Outsiders, and the news that the second season of Titans had been scheduled for Fall 2019, with the debut of the animated Harley Quinn series launching in late Fall.

Additionally, dates were given for the addition to the service of the first season of Syfy’s Krypton and the animated movie Justice League vs. The Fatal Five; April 5 and April 16, respectively.

Finally, attendees to the panel were amongst the first to see Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore, AKA Stargirl, in her costume from the upcoming series of the same name from showrunner Geoff Johns and Berlanti Productions. The series will debut on DC Universe in 2020.