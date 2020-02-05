DC Sets Free Comic Book Day Releases For 2020

Perhaps the more interesting of the two releases for longtime fans, however, will be DC’s Generation Zero, which DC describes as something that “lays the foundation for even more seismic-level changes in the DC Universe.”

Spinning out of the current Flash Forward miniseries, the first of the issue’s two stories appears to further the creation of the new DC timeline the publisher has been teasing since last year’s New York Comic Con. Wally West — the former Flash who has been stuck in the multiverse as part of the current Flash Forward miniseries — sacrifices himself for the greater good, only to discover the true past, present and future of the DC Universe… including, according to DC, “what needs to be changed.”

Generation Zero will also include Scott Snyder and Bryan Hitch’s contribution to Wonder Woman No. 750, which appeared to offer a new beginning for not only Wonder Woman, but the larger DC comic book mythology as a whole.

Both issues will be available in comic stores taking part in Free Comic Book Day on May 2; a list of participating stores can be found here.