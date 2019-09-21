DC Unveils New Creative Team for 'Batman' Comic

James Tynion IV and Tony Daniel will take over the fate of the Dark Knight in 2020.

Tom King will wrap up his run on DC’s Batman comic book at the end of this year, as he prepares to launch the new Batman/Catwoman series with artist Clay Mann. As events unfold around the world to mark this year’s “Batman Day,” DC has unveiled just who will be taking over the Batman comic book following King’s departure.

Current Justice League and Justice League Dark scribe James Tynion IV will become the new writer for the series with January’s No. 86, teaming with artist Tony Daniel. The news was broken by DC publisher Dan DiDio at an event in New York, with Tynion, former Batman writer Scott Snyder, current Detective Comics writer Peter J. Tomasi and artist Brad Walker in attendance.

Danny Miki will ink Tony Daniel's pencils, with Tomeu Morey coming on board the series as color artist. This won’t be the first time Tynion has taken on the Dark Knight; he was the writer of the Detective Comics run that launched the “DC Universe Rebirth” era of the long-running series, and had previously co-written Batman Eternal and Batman and Robin Eternal with Snyder, his current Justice League writing partner. Daniel, also, has a long history with the character, having drawn (and occasionally written) various Batman comics since 2007. More information about their plans will be released soon, as per DC.