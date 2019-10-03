DC Announces New 'Harley Quinn and the Birds of Prey' Comic Book Series for February

The new four-part series will be created by best-selling 'Harley Quinn' creators Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti.

Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti’s run on the Harley Quinn comic book series turned the fan-favorite character into a best-selling icon — and as Margot Robbie returns to the cinematic incarnation of the character in next year’s Birds of Prey (or the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, so too will Conner and Palmiotti return to her comic book self with a newly announced four issue series, fittingly titled Harley Quinn and the Birds of Prey.

Launching in February, the series is officially being referred to by DC as a “sequel” to Conner and Palmiotti’s acclaimed Harley Quinn comic book run, with Harley’s attempts to move on from her life with the Joker derailed when the villain puts a $10,000,000 bounty on her head, requiring the assistance of Huntress, Black Canary, Renee Montoya and Cassandra Cain — not coincidentally, the line-up of the Birds of Prey in the new movie — to save the day.

Unlike their Harley Quinn run, the new series will be published with a Black Label notice, indicating it as aimed at readers 17 and older. “Jimmy and I are so looking forward to this project,” Conner said in a statement. “I’m excited to be co-writing it, but it’s been some time since I’ve been able to draw interiors, so I’m doubly excited. Harley is a blast to write and draw; throw the Birds of Prey into the mix and it’s even more fun. And since this will be a mature readers title, we’ll do our best to get away with as many shenanigans as possible!” More details about the title, including an official launch date, will be announced in the coming weeks.