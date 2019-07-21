DC Announces New Series From 'Mister Miracle' Creators, 'Strange Adventures'

The award-winning team of Tom King and Mitch Gerads will bring Evan "Doc" Shaner in for the upcoming series.

After winning multiple Eisner Awards at Friday evening’s ceremony, DC has announced that creators Tom King (winner of this year’s Best Writer category) and Mitch Gerads (winner of the Best Penciller/Inker category this year for the second year in a row) will follow up their Mister Miracle series (winner of this year’s Best Limited Series category) with a revival of the 1950s science fiction character Adam Strange.

King and Gerads will work with artist Evan “Doc” Shaner on Strange Adventures, a new series to launch at some point in 2020, it was revealed on Twitter Sunday morning. No further details about the series were revealed, but cover art from both Gerads and Shaner suggest that two radically different interpretations of the character will be featured, with Shaner’s cover showing the classic space hero version, compared with Gerads, whose image is defaced with graffiti including “Space Liar!” And “War Criminal!”

