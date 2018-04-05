'DC Nation' Comic Has Received 1 Million Orders

The DC Nation is, it turns out, pretty big. At a presentation during Diamond Distributors’ retailers presentation in Chicago Thursday morning, DC Entertainment co-publisher Dan DiDio revealed that orders for DC Nation No. 0, a specially-priced primer issue featuring previews for three high-profile storylines to be released next month, reached one million copies.

The 25-cent issue will feature all-new material from some of DC’s most popular creators. Tom King and Clay Mann will reveal the reaction of the Joker to the upcoming wedding between Batman and Catwoman, which happens in Batman No. 50 in July; Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Joshua Williamson and Jorge Jimenez offer a teaser of what to expect in the weekly Justice League: No Justice series, which runs through May; and new signing Brian Michael Bendis and iconic DC artist José Luis García-López team for a glimpse at the future of Superman to be fully explored in Bendis’ Man of Steel mini-series, which runs weekly through June.

“If we can get one million of these into the hands of fans, that could change everything,” DiDio told the assembled retailers in the closed meeting held in advance of the C2E2 convention, which opens to the public tomorrow, according to Newsarama.com.

One million issues ordered is a significant accomplishment. For comparison, the highest-ordered comic book of 2017, Marvel Entertainment’s Marvel Legacy No. 1, had orders of just over 300,000. Almost as impressive as the DC Nation order figure was DiDio’s follow-up announcement: Action Comics No. 1000, a $7.99 anthology celebrating both 1,000 issues of the series and Superman’s 80th birthday, has orders of 500,000.

DC Nation No. 0 will be released May 2. Action Comics No. 1000 will be released April 18.