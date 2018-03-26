DC Unveils 2 New 'Justice League' Comic Book Series for June

DC Entertainment is going all in on the Justice League franchise, announcing two new comic book series — and two new teams, in the process — over the weekend at WonderCon in Anaheim.

Both of the new titles — Justice League Dark and Justice League Odyssey — will spin out of the upcoming four-part series Justice League: No Justice, which will run weekly through May. “What No Justice does is it sets us up with a whole new mission for the Justice League group,” No Justice co-writer — and the sole writer for the upcoming core Justice League comic — Scott Snyder told the audience at WonderCon on Saturday, promising “a whole new thesis and ideology for what the Justice League should be.”

Justice League Dark, by James Tynion IV and Alvaro Martinez, will place Wonder Woman at the center of a team dedicated to dealing with magical and supernatural threats, with other members including John Constantine, Swamp Thing, Zatanna and, fresh from his appearance in the recent Dark Nights: Metal event series, Detective Chimp. A revival of a concept created in 2011, Justice League Dark has also been in development as a movie property for a number of years.

By comparison, Justice League Odyssey is an all-new concept described by Snyder as “a crazy space Western.” Written by Joshua Williamson with art by Stjepan Sejic, the series tells an epic story of cosmic proportions as current Justice League members Cyborg and Green Lantern Jessica Cruz recruit Teen Titans’ Starfire, Detective Comics’ Azrael and Jack Kirby’s New Gods villain Darkseid explore new territory beyond known space.

Both new series launch in June. That month will also see a new creative team — Criminal Minds and Supernatural writer Adam Glass and Nightwing artist Bernard Chang — take over the Teen Titans comic book series, introducing a number of new characters to the team.