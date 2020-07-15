DC Unveils 'Rorschach' Comic Book Miniseries

"Like the HBO Watchmen show and very much like the original ‘86 Watchmen, this is a very political work.” King said about the project in a statement accompanying the announcement. “It’s an angry work. We’re so angry all the time now. We have to do something with that anger. It’s called Rorschach not because of the character Rorschach, but because what you see in these characters tells you more about yourself than about them.”

Joining King (Mister Miracle, Batman) and Fornés (Batman, Daredevil) on the series will be colorist Dave Stewart and letterer Clayton Cowles. Jae Lee will deliver a variant cover for the first issue to accompany the primary cover by Fornés.

Rorschach No. 1 will be released digitally and in comic book stores Oct. 13.