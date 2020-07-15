HEAT VISION

DC Unveils 'Rorschach' Comic Book Miniseries

by Graeme McMillan
The 12-issue series, taking place in the same universe as the 'Watchmen' comic book, will be written by Tom King with art by Jorge Fornés.
Jorge Fornés/DC
One of the most compelling characters in one of the most compelling comic book series in the medium’s history is about to make an unexpected comeback, with DC announcing Rorschach, a 12-issue comic book series from creators Tom King and Jorge Fornés launching later this year.

Set 35 years after the conclusion of the universally acclaimed Alan Moore/Dave Gibbons Watchmen series, Rorschach follows an investigation into an assassination attempt against the first candidate to stand against President Robert Redford in decades — one of whom was dressed as Rorschach, despite his having died in 1985 at the end of the original series.

"Like the HBO Watchmen show and very much like the original ‘86 Watchmen, this is a very political work.” King said about the project in a statement accompanying the announcement. “It’s an angry work. We’re so angry all the time now. We have to do something with that anger. It’s called Rorschach not because of the character Rorschach, but because what you see in these characters tells you more about yourself than about them.”

Joining King (Mister Miracle, Batman) and Fornés (Batman, Daredevil) on the series will be colorist Dave Stewart and letterer Clayton Cowles. Jae Lee will deliver a variant cover for the first issue to accompany the primary cover by Fornés.

Rorschach No. 1 will be released digitally and in comic book stores Oct. 13.





