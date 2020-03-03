DC Cancels March Comic Con Appearances Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The comics publisher says "the health and safety of our employees are always our primary concerns."

As concerns over spread of the coronavirus continue, DC is canceling appearances at comic book conventions for the rest of the month.

"As the health and safety of our employees are always our primary concerns, DC staffers will not be attending conventions during the month of March," a DC spokesperson said Tuesday in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "Future convention attendance will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, factoring in the latest information from a variety of organizations, including the CDC, WHO, U.S. State Department and local health agencies."

March has dozens of comic conventions scheduled around the country, including Seattle's Emerald City Comic Con, which has seen a number of talent and companies already pull out ahead of its March 12-15 run. On Monday, Warner Bros. announced it had canceled the premiere for the animated DC movie Superman: Red Son, which was set to be held March 16 in New York. Sources say Marvel talent and execs never planned to attend Emerald Con, so the company had not issued any pullback. Looking ahead beyond this month, the next major convention will be WonderCon, which is slated to run April 10-12 in Anaheim.