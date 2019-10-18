DC Celebrating Wonder Woman in Special January Comic Book

'Wonder Woman' No. 750 will be a 96-page special issue featuring creators from throughout the character's history.

Next year, DC will celebrate one of the most iconic characters in pop culture with the release of Wonder Woman No. 750, an extra-length issue of the regular comic book featuring creators from the past, present and future of the character.

The 96-page issue will include stories from regular Wonder Woman writer Steve Orlando, as well as Greg Rucka, Gail Simone, Vita Ayala, Marguerite Bennett, Jeff Loveness, Kami Garcia, Mariko Tamaki and the writing team of Shannon and Dean Hale of the upcoming Diana: Princess of the Amazons graphic novel. Artists featured in the issue will include Colleen Doran, Jesus Marino, Nicola Scott, Elena Casagrande and Gabriel PIcolo, with Catwoman writer-artist Joelle Jones contributing the main cover to the issue.

In addition to Jones’ cover, the history of the character will be celebrated in eight variant covers, each one marking a decade in Wonder Woman history from the 1940s forward, from artists Joshua Middleton, Jenny Frison, J. Scott Campbell, Olivier Coipel, George Perez, Brian Bolland, Adam Hughes and the team of Jim Lee and Scott Williams. The special issue, which will be released Jan. 22, 2020, follows similar anniversary releases Action Comics No. 1000 in 2018, marking the 80th anniversary of Superman, and Detective Comics No. 1000 this year for Batman’s 80th anniversary. Wonder Woman’s 80th anniversary won’t actually take place until 2021, with the character debuting in 1941’s All Star Comics No. 8.