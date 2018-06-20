DC Collectibles to Release 3 Batman Figures for Comic-Con (Exclusive)

Variants of Chris Uminga's dark knight vinyl figure will be available at the show next month.

San Diego Comic-Con is less than a month away, but the DC Collectibles team is ready to reassure everyone that everything is going to be fine. How can they be so sure? Simple: They’re bringing not just one, not just two, but three Batmen to the show, in the form of exclusive vinyl figures designed by illustrator Chris Uminga.

Three variants of Uminga’s vinyl Dark Knight — sculpted by Joe Menma and painted by Michael Cowart, based on Uminga’s design — will be available during this year’s show, running July 19-22 at the San Diego Convention Center. Each one is a limited edition, available exclusively from the Entertainment Earth booth at the show (#2343).

The 6.75-inch figures, part of DC’s Artists Alley line of collectibles, will span the history of the comic book caped crusader, including a version based on his classic Silver Age costume (limited to 1,500 units and priced at $60), a version of the alternate Batman from 2011’s Flashpoint comic book series (750 units, $75) and an ultra-rare matte black-and-gold edition, which comes with a hand-drawn sketch from Uminga of Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman or the Joker (300 units, $100). Each figure comes with a collectible character art card.

For those not attending the show, there’s still a chance to pick up the figures…perhaps. Preorders are available online as of today, and unsold supplies will be available for shipping in August.

More information about the Comic-Con exclusive, and DC’s Artists Alley line as a whole, can be found here.