DC Collecting 'Walmart 100-Page Giant' Batman, Wonder Woman Stories

This summer will also see 'Superman: Up in the Sky' available to a mass audience.

DC has announced three new miniseries featuring its most iconic superheroes, collecting material previously only available via Walmart stores, to launch this summer.

The three miniseries, Superman: Up in the Sky, Batman Universe and Wonder Woman: Come Back to Me, will make the original material featured in the Walmart 100-Page Giant titles available to a mass audience, with each issue collecting two chapters from the 100-Page Giant series. Each series will run monthly for six issues, beginning in July, with a July 3 launch for Superman, July 10 for Batman and July 17 for Wonder Woman.

All three series feature fan-favorite creators working on characters they’re not traditionally known for: Superman: Up in the Sky is by Batman writer Tom King and Flashpoint art team Andy Kubert and Sandra Hope; Batman Universe by Brian Michael Bendis and Doom Patrol’s Nick Derington, and Wonder Woman: Come Back to Me by the best-selling Harley Quinn creative team of Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti and Chad Hardin.

Each series will feature new cover art, with Kubert, Derington and Conner illustrating Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman, respectively.

DC’s 100-Page Giant line, which launched exclusively at Walmart last summer, expanded from four titles to six earlier this year, before DC publisher Dan DiDio teased distribution to the comic store market in the near future.