DC Comics Faces Backlash for Deleting 'Batman' Artwork That Caused Controversy in China
DC Comics faced a backlash on Twitter after news reports that it had apparently deleted Batman artwork from its Instagram account in response to a wave of complaints on Chinese social media.
The controversy began on Thursday, when DC Comics' Instagram account posted artwork from Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child an upcoming DC Black Label comic written by the legendary scribe Frank Miller. The image showed a masked Batman hurling a Molotov cocktail as well as the words "the future is young" in the background, and it was shared by DC's various Twitter accounts and Instagram page.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
The image quickly began to circulate on Chinese social media site Weibo and the messaging app WeChat, with many suggesting the image was a reference to the ongoing political protests in Hong Kong, which has seen scores of masked people take to the streets and the prominent use of Molotovs, and therefore DC's support for the protestors.
Since the image was posted, Weibo and WeChat has seen a wave of negative comments about the art and there have been calls for a boycott of DC. One Weibo user wrote, "If DC really wants China, they wouldn't have done this."
Later on Thursday, the image was removed from DC's social media accounts.
The removal of the image, and the reporting of its removal, led to DC facing a backlash in U.S. and elsewhere, particularly Hong Kong, as people on Twitter and Instagram accused the company of censorship and kowtowing to China, likening DC's capitulation to recent China-related controversies faced by Hollywood studios and the NBA.
On Twitter, @meigi_elf wrote, "Really disappointed on @DCComics. Just because of China citizen comment few word of Hong Kong democracy, DC choice to del the post on IG....China is affecting US freedom!"
Another Twitter user wrote, "Whether or not @DCComics supports the #HongKongProtests is a matter of lesser significance here. The question we should be asking is: Why should we allow our values and our opinions be dictated by China?"
See some of the other reaction on Twitter.
Really disappointed on @DCComics— C.M.C (@meigi_elf) November 27, 2019
Just because of China citizen comment few word of Hong Kong democracy, DC choice to del the post on IG....
China is affecting US freedom!@POTUS @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/uAUaNXQwX7
such a shame @DCComics censored its own post & decided to knee to #China after too many Chinese Communists complain with their fragile hearts— Poppyoflondon (@poppyoflondon) November 27, 2019
SO LAME. Another American company knee to Communist China #ChineseExpansion #USA #NBA#HongKongProtest #HongKong pic.twitter.com/U0dpxImO8P
@DCComics you are a coward for bowing down to China smh pic.twitter.com/4T3CaRgjBU— Clayton Piacentini (@claytalian) November 28, 2019
Now DC has to kneel down to #China.— BaBu (@cmcm12345678) November 28, 2019
They deleted the latest post which broke the #Chinese’ hearts (They are so easy to be broken).
After freedom of speech, now the world is ready to sacrifice her freedom of creation for RMB?#freedom #CCP #DC #DCcomics pic.twitter.com/mPE5pJWa5k
- Abid Rahman
- abid.rahman@thr.com
- @@gentlemanabroad
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
-
by Lesley Goldberg
-
-
-
-
-
by Graeme McMillan