DC Entertainment President Diane Nelson Taking Leave of Absence (Exclusive)

Diane Nelson, president of DC Entertainment and president of Warner Bros. Consumer Products, is taking a leave of absence.

The move, announced by Warner Bros. Entertainment CEO Kevin Tsujihara in a memo to DC and Consumer Products employees, comes after Nelson decided to set new priorities for herself and her family in the wake of a series of personal situations. One of the matters is properly recovering from back surgery she underwent late last year.

The extended break has the full support of Tsujihara, according to insiders, and will begin April 2. While no set time period for the break has been pre-determined, Nelson is expected to return.

In the interim, Thomas Gewecke, who serves as chief digital officer and executive vp of strategy and business development at Warner Bros., will step in to support the DC executive management team of Dan DiDio, Jim Lee, Geoff Johns and Amit Desai, who will continue to run the company’s day to day. Gewecke is not stepping into Nelson's position but will support the team as needed in this time of absence.

Read the memo below.

Dear Colleagues:

Diane Nelson, President of DC Entertainment and President of Warner Bros. Consumer Products, has decided to take time off starting Monday, April 2. After 22 years with the company, she wants to recharge, as well as have immediate and uninterrupted time with her family. This is her decision and the entire senior management team and I support this, and will help facilitate it as follows:

- The DC Executive Management team will report to Thomas Gewecke (Chief Digital Officer and EVP, Strategy and Business Development) in the interim

- Pam Lifford will report to me in the interim

Diane continues to be an important member of the Warner Bros. family and has worked on many of our most iconic properties. She has contributed greatly to the company’s successes, and we look forward to her returning to the Studio.

In the meantime, please don’t hesitate to reach out to your management team, Thomas or me if you have any questions.

Thank you for your support and continued commitment to excellence in everything we do.

Best regards,

KT