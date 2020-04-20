DC Expands Its Digital First Comic Release Program

To date, the DC Digital First program has focused on material tying in with media adaptations of DC properties, including the best-selling Injustice: Gods Among Us and DC Comics: Bombshells series, as well as multiple titles tying in with The CW’s Arrowverse shows. Most recently, DC launched Batman: The Adventures Continue, which expands upon the world of the popular 1990s animated Batman series.

The first titles released as part of the new expansion will be Superman: The Man of Tomorrow, Batman: Gotham Nights, Wonder Woman: Agent of Peace, Aquaman: Deep Dives, Flash: Fastest Man Alive, Swamp Thing: New Roots and DC Super Hero Girls: Infinite Frenemies, each debuting as individual books having previously been serialized in various mass-market DC 100-Page Giant series.

“I really want to stress that regularly scheduled and solicited print comics, traditionally available on Wednesdays, will continue to be available day-and-date digitally on Tuesdays moving forward,” added Lee. “On the other hand, DC Digital First comics will be released seven days a week, with a strikingly different trade dress that will distinguish these titles from physical versions.”

News of the expansion follows DC’s announcement last week that it would be shipping a limited selection of new comic book issues to stores in North America starting April 28, using new distribution companies while Diamond Comic Distributors — which had previously exclusively handled DC’s single issue releases — remains shuttered until an unidentified point in late May.

Additionally, DC on Monday launched DC Essential Reads, a new digital promotion that will release first issues of a number of best-selling and critically acclaimed runs for free for a limited period. Titles included in this promotion, which runs until June 8, will include Watchmen No. 1, The Sandman No. 1 and Doomsday Clock No. 1.