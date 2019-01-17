DC Expands Its Walmart-Exclusive Comic Book Line

The publisher is adding two titles and renaming a further two for the February releases.

DC Entertainment is making changes to its line of Walmart-exclusive comic books, with the addition of two series and the relaunching — and rebranding — of two of the current titles.

The current four-series lineup will be bolstered by The Flash 100-Page Giant and Swamp Thing 100-Page Giant, two new monthly titles that, like the other series in the line, will mix all-new exclusive content with reprint material from DC's back catalog.

The Flash will combine new material by Gail Simone and Clayton Henry with reprints of the 2011 Flash series by Francis Manapul and Brian Buccellato, 2004's Adam Strange by Andy Diggle and Pasqual Ferry and the 2012 Shazam! reboot by Geoff Johns and Gary Frank. Swamp Thing, meanwhile, will feature reprints of the 2011 Swamp Thing and Animal Man series — by Scott Snyder, Yanick Pacquette, Jeff Lemire and Travel Foreman — with the 2006 Shadowpact series by Bill Willingham and new material by Tim Seeley and Mike Perkins.

In addition to the new series, the series currently published as Teen Titans 100-Page Giant and Justice League 100-Page Giant will be retitled and renumbered as Titans 100-Page Giant No. 1 and Wonder Woman 100-Page Giant No. 1, respectively. Both series will continue the original storylines running in each title.

In a statement accompanying the announcement, DC Entertainment vp mass book, digital sales and trade marketing Nancy Spears said that the company has "been incredibly successful in attracting new readers through its relationship with Walmart," adding, "These two titles are the perfect extensions to the Walmart line, given the successful Flash TV show and the popularity of last October's Swamp Thing Halloween Horror special."

The Flash 100-Page Giant and Swamp Thing 100-Page Giant will debut alongside the first issues of the relaunched Titans 100-Page Giant and Wonder Woman 100-Page Giant (as well as new issues of the Superman 100-Page Giant and Batman 100-Page Giant series) in Walmart stores Feb. 17.