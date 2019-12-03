D.C. Fontana, Pioneering 'Star Trek' Writer, Dies at 80

Fontana wrote under the name D.C. to help prevent discrimination based on her gender when submitting pitches around Hollywood. She was already a working writer when she first met Roddenberry, who at the time was working on the NBC military series The Lieutenant. In 1963, she was working as a production secretary to one of the producers of The Lieutenant, and ended up reporting directly to Roddenberry when his secretary was hospitalized for two months.

Soon after, Roddenberry brought her along to Trek to work as his production secretary, and asked her to choose a story to write for season one. Charlie X, about the Enterprise picking up an unstable teen boy with powerful mental abilities, would become her first sci-fi credit, and would make her a rare breed at the time: a woman who wrote sci-fi stories.

"At the time, I wasn't especially aware there were so few female writers doing action adventure scripts," she recalled in 2013. "There were plenty doing soaps, comedies, or on variety shows. By choosing to do action adventure, I was in an elite, very talented and very different group of women writers."

More than just Star Trek, Fontana also had credit on shows such as The Waltons, Bonanza and The Six Million Dollar Man, among more.

Fontana is survived by her husband, Oscar-winning visual effects artist Dennis Skotak.