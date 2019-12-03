HEAT VISION

D.C. Fontana, Pioneering 'Star Trek' Writer, Dies at 80

by Ryan Parker, Aaron Couch
She penned classic episodes such as "Yesteryear" and "Journey to Babel."
D.C. Fontana   |   Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Dorothy Catherine “D.C.” Fontana, the first female writer for Star Trek who penned a number of classic episodes has died, according to the sci-fi property's official site. She was 80.  Fontana died Monday evening following a short illness.

A trailblazer for female writers in sci-fi television, Fontana crafted numerous stories for The Original Series, including "Journey to Babel," which introduced Spock's father Serek and mother Amanda. The episode was credited with allowing audiences to see Trek's characters as more than just their jobs, and to see them as actual people. She went on to work on the Animated Series, and penned the classic episode "Yesteryear," in which Spock travels back in time to rescue a younger version of himself. In 1987, she helped launch a new era of Trek when she co-wrote "Encounter at Farpoint," the two-part pilot for Star Trek: The Next Generation which introduced the world to Patrick Stewart's Captain Picard and earned a Hugo nomination, which she shared with co-writer and Trek creator Gene Roddenberry.

Fontana wrote under the name D.C. to help prevent discrimination based on her gender when submitting pitches around Hollywood. She was already a working writer when she first met Roddenberry, who at the time was working on the NBC military series The Lieutenant. In 1963, she was working as a production secretary to one of the producers of The Lieutenant, and ended up reporting directly to Roddenberry when his secretary was hospitalized for two months.

Soon after, Roddenberry brought her along to Trek to work as his production secretary, and asked her to choose a story to write for season one. Charlie X, about  the Enterprise picking up an unstable teen boy with powerful mental abilities, would become her first sci-fi credit, and would make her a rare breed at the time: a woman who wrote sci-fi stories.

"At the time, I wasn't especially aware there were so few female writers doing action adventure scripts," she recalled in 2013. "There were plenty doing soaps, comedies, or on variety shows. By choosing to do action adventure, I was in an elite, very talented and very different group of women writers."

More than just Star Trek, Fontana also had credit on shows such as The WaltonsBonanza and The Six Million Dollar Man, among more.  

Fontana is survived by her husband, Oscar-winning visual effects artist Dennis Skotak.

