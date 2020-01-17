DC Giving Joker 100-Page Special Comic For 80th Birthday

The 'Joker 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular' will be released in April.

Catwoman isn’t the only Batman villain celebrating their 80th anniversary in 2020, and the Clown Prince of Crime — who, like Catwoman, debuted in 1940’s Batman No. 1 — is also going to get a special comic book issue to celebrate his birthday.

April’s The Joker 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular issue will feature a number of original stories from a collection of creators with a link to the iconic Mr. J, including Denny O’Neil, Scott Snyder, Paul Dini, Lee Bermejo, Jock, Mikel Janin and current Batman series writer James Tynion IV, all behind a cover from former Batman and Metal artist Greg Capullo.

As with other anniversary releases, the $9.99 issue will be released in a number of different variant editions, with covers marking each decade of the character’s existence. Moving forward from the 1940s, the covers will come from Arthur Adams, David Finch, Francesco Mattina, Jim Lee and Scott Williams, Bill Sienkiewicz, Gabriele Dell’Otto, Lee Bermejo and Jock. The The Joker 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular follows in the wake of the Catwoman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular, March’s Robin 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular, and extra-length 750th anniversary issues for both Wonder Woman and the Flash, all of which have been announced for 2020 to date. The issue will be released April 29.