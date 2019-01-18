DC Launches Pro-Youth Literacy Campaign "Be a Hero, Read a Book"

The campaign will promote the young reader lines, DC Ink and DC Zoom, in addition to overall graphic novel reading.

Ahead of next week’s American Library Association Midwinter Conference, DC Entertainment has unveiled a new promotional campaign aimed at helping children read, with a particular focus on the DC Zoom and DC Ink young reader lines.

Titled "Be a Hero, Read a Book," the push will include posters, bookmarks, stickers and other items featuring new and exclusive artwork by DC creators, updated monthly, featuring DC heroes reading a DC Zoom or DC Ink graphic novel. Additionally, the campaign will offer librarians previews of upcoming DC Zoom and DC Ink titles and will be part of DC’s participation in the newly announced Graphic Novels in Libraries Month, which will see an overall push on graphic novels and comic books through libraries across the United States during July.

The official launch of "Be a Hero, Read a Book" will take place at the ALA Midwinter Conference in Seattle, WA, with attendees of the DC booth receiving free tote bags and bookmarks featuring the first of the monthly images by Francis Manapul.

More information about the campaign can be found here.