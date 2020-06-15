DC Launches Digital Comic Tied to HBO Max

Each of the three 'To The Max' issues are available for free now.

In one of the more unexpected corporate synergy moves in recent memory, DC has announced To The Max, a new digital comic book series created in collaboration with HBO Max, in which three regular people achieve their full potential with the assistance of a superpower dog. It's all to help promote the launch of the new WarnerMedia streaming service.

All three issues — To The Max: Hector, To The Max: Brian, and To The Max: Olivia — will be written by Ivan Cohen, with art by Scot Eaton, Hendry Prasetya, and Laura Braga, respectively. Each issue spotlights a regular human who becomes transformed into a superhero in extraordinary circumstances, after meeting Max the Dog. The issues will feature “Easter eggs and fun nods” to content available on the HBO Max service, according to the publisher.

Covers for the issues come from Jim Lee, Jorge Jimenez and Amanda Conner. “We are thrilled to partner with the amazing team at DC to present this creative, personification of HBO Max as a team of powerful comic book superheroes,” Robert Greenblatt, chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and direct-to-consumer, said in a statement. “These fun, original stories depict a diverse range of ordinary individuals who are symbolic of the depth and breadth of programming that is available on the platform, driving home the message that HBO Max has something for everyone.” DC publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee added, “We are excited to share these new and original stories of Hector, Brian, Olivia and Max with the DC fans, and all fans of great entertainment content. These are superhero stories at their core, but they are also a pop culture scavenger hunt for the most media savvy!” All three issues are available for free now across DC’s digital portfolio, including DC Universe, DCComics.com, ComiXology, Kindle, Hoopla, Overdrive, Madefire and more.