DC Launches 'Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red' Digital Anthology Series
DC continues to expand its digital comic book releases with the launch of Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red, a new 14-part anthology showcasing different takes on the breakout character, with new episodes to be released weekly.
As the title suggests, stories in the series — which take place outside of regular DC comic book continuity — will be told in black and white, with red as the sole use of color. The format follows up on the successful Batman: Black & White property, which ran irregularly from 1996 through 2015.
Heat Vision breakdown
“Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red is a great addition to our Digital First lineup,” Hank Kanalz, SVP of publishing strategy & support services, said in a statement. “Each story stands on its own, and this series gives our talent teams the freedom and flexibility to tell innovative stories that could be part of or separate from regular continuity. Everyone has a unique vision for Ms. Quinn — it'll be fun to see what their creativity delivers.”
Creators on the new series include Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti, Paul Dini, Erica Henderson, Mirka Andolfo and Riley Rossmo. The first installment, released today, features the work of writer/artist Stjepan Šejić, and follows up on his best-selling series Harleen.
Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red is available now across DC’s digital platforms, including ComiXology, Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, and the proprietary ReadDC.com portal.
