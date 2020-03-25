DC Launches Online 'Kids Camp' For Children Home From School

Future creators to feature as part of DC Kids Camp include Diana: Princess of the Amazons’ Shannon and Dean Hale, Ridley Pearson of the Super Sons trilogy of graphic novels, and Brittney Williams, artist of Lois Lane and the Friendship Challenge.

Additionally, activity sheets, coloring pages and further content will be available via the Twitter and Instagram accounts, with a newsletter being sent twice weekly — on Mondays and Fridays — also being available for sign-up.

DC Kids Camp is the first such service set up by a U.S. comics publisher, but British comics weekly The Phoenix has been running a similar activity service on its Twitter account since the start of this week, and 2000 AD release an activity pack last week featuring the kid-friendly 2000 AD Regened versions of its characters.