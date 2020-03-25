DC Launches Online 'Kids Camp' For Children Home From School
For parents trying to juggle watching their kids and get their work done during COVID-19-related self-quarantine and shelter-at-home policies, it’s time for superheroes to come to the rescue. DC has launched DC Kids Camp, an at-home activity program curated by creators behind DC’s middle grade and YA graphic novels running through DC’s social media channels.
Videos will be posted at 10 a.m. PT to the @dccomicskids Twitter account and @dckids Instagram accounts, beginning with Wednesday's “Make a Green Lantern Ring with Minh Lê” video, featuring Green Lantern: Legacy writer Lê; Thursday’s video will be “Superman Origami with Gene Luen Yang,” with Friday featuring “Make Your Own Superhero with Dustin Hansen.”
Heat Vision breakdown
Future creators to feature as part of DC Kids Camp include Diana: Princess of the Amazons’ Shannon and Dean Hale, Ridley Pearson of the Super Sons trilogy of graphic novels, and Brittney Williams, artist of Lois Lane and the Friendship Challenge.
Additionally, activity sheets, coloring pages and further content will be available via the Twitter and Instagram accounts, with a newsletter being sent twice weekly — on Mondays and Fridays — also being available for sign-up.
DC Kids Camp is the first such service set up by a U.S. comics publisher, but British comics weekly The Phoenix has been running a similar activity service on its Twitter account since the start of this week, and 2000 AD release an activity pack last week featuring the kid-friendly 2000 AD Regened versions of its characters.
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Phil Pirrello
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Aaron Couch
-
by Mia Galuppo , Pamela McClintock
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Richard Newby