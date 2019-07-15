DC Reveals 'Metal Men' Revival Ahead of Comic-Con

“I’m a longtime fan of the Metal Men and had a chance to write them briefly in the anthology Wednesday Comics several years ago,” DiDio said in a statement about the series. “With this new series, we explore the essence of what makes the Metal Men human by having them caught between Doc Magnus, the man who created them, and the newly introduced The Nth Metal Man, the being that gave them life. What I’m enjoying most about this book is the chance to stay true to all existing stories, while building out their mythology in exciting new directions.”

Artist Davis, who’ll work with Michelle Delecki on Metal Men, added, “Dan and I have a goal on this new Metal Men series to give everyone a quality, entertaining story riffing off modern sci-fi narratives in a way that can only be done at DC. Hopefully fans will like our take on artificial life and find the unexpected humanity in these robots.”

The series is one of two projects announced today by DC touching on ideas introduced in Dark Knights: Metal; DC also unveiled Tales from the Dark Multiverse, a series of alternate universe takes on classic DC storylines published alongside reprints of the original stories; that line launches with Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Knightfall by Scott Snyder, Kyle Higgins and Javier Fernandez and Tales from the Dark Multiverse: The Death of Superman, by Jeff Loveness and Brad Walker.

Metal Men will launch Oct. 16, the same day as Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Knightfall. Tales from the Dark Multiverse: The Death of Superman follows Oct. 30.