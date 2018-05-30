'DC Lego Super-Villains' Video Game Teams Up Harley Quinn and Lex Luthor

It’s good to be bad.

After three installments of the Lego Batman video game series, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The Lego Group and DC Entertainment have switched allegiances for the newly announced Lego DC Super-Villains. The game, which will be released this fall, allows players to create their own bad guy and play alongside such iconic characters as Lex Luthor and the Joker — but all isn’t as it seems.

The game takes place following the mysterious disappearance of the Justice League, and the arrival of a group of seeming replacements — the Justice Syndicate, heroes from a parallel universe. When the new heroes turn out to have a surprising agenda (as if “syndicate” wasn’t enough of a tip-off), it’s up to the Justice League’s enemies to somehow save the day.

“The original story in Lego DC Super-Villains flips the DC universe upside down as players embark on an unforgettable adventure starring memorable villains set across notable DC locations,” Ames Kirshen, vp interactive and animation at DC Entertainment, said in a statement. “DC’s roster of iconic Super-Villains is unmatched and fans will love teaming up with The Joker, Harley Quinn, Lex Luthor and a host of others to save Earth from a greater evil.”

A deluxe edition of the game, which includes the main game, season pass content and early access to DC Super-Villains: TV Series Character Pack DLC, is currently available for preorder, with physical editions coming with an exclusive Lex Luthor Lego minifigure. (Preordered digital editions come with the Justice League Dark Character Pack DLC.)