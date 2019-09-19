DC Partners With MeTV For 'Svengoolie Meets the DC Universe'

Both Svengoolie Meets the DC Universe writer — and DC publisher — Dan DiDio and artist Chris Jones are longtime fans of the show, and the character. “I’m a huge fan of classic sci-fi and horror movies and I grew up with Svengoolie,” DiDio said in a statement about the project. “As a fan and a publisher, I never thought I’d have a chance to have Svengoolie in our books, let alone write the story. This is a fantastic opportunity and I couldn’t be more excited.”

Koz will assist DiDio in writing, adding, “This is a dream come true for someone who’s been a life-long fan of DC super-heroes since I first got into comics as a kid. I couldn’t be prouder to have Svengoolie standing side by side with these iconic characters. I definitely identify with them, too; after all, I have to put on my costume before I can do my job, too!”

Svengoolie Meets the DC Universe, produced in partnership with MeTV, will run as a series of two-page “chapters” in various DC comic books throughout October. That same month, DiDio and Koz will appear together on a special panel on Friday afternoon at New York Comic Con, marking Koz’s 40th anniversary as Svengoolie. The panel will take place between 2:45 and 3:45pm in Room 1A24 of the Javits Convention Center.