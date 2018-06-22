DC Partners With Walmart For 100-Page 'Giant' Comic Book Line

Four new monthly series will mix reprints with new material from creators including Tom King, Brian Michael Bendis and Amanda Conner.

DC Entertainment is reviving a classic comic book format from yesteryear with a new line of comics to be released exclusively through Walmart stores starting next month. The new Giant line of comics — which will run across four monthly titles — will mix all-new original material by some of DC’s top creators with reprints for a 100-page package retailing for $4.99.

The four series — Superman Giant, Batman Giant, Justice League of America Giant and Teen Titans Giant — will feature material from the last 20 years’ worth of material, with each title including characters and strips in addition to the title characters. All four series will launch on July 1, with subsequent issues being released on the first week — Superman and Justice League — and third week — Batman and Teen Titans — of each month.

Creators working on the new material include such fan-favorites as Tom King, Brian Michael Bendis and the Harley Quinn writing team of Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner, each working on characters outside of their traditional range in the regular DC line, with Bendis working on his first solo Batman material in September — a 12-part story beginning in Batman Giant No. 3 — and Tom King taking on Superman with artist Andy Kubert for their own year-long epic beginning in Superman Giant No. 3. Not to be left behind, Palmiotti and Conner will launch a 12-part Wonder Woman story in the third Justice League issue.

It’s not yet known if and where the original material for these series will appear for a non-Walmart audience.

In a statement from DC, publisher Dan DiDio said, “We are extraordinarily excited about working with Walmart to expand the reach of our books. These new monthly books combine new and accessible stories with reprints of classic comic series. It’s a great way for new readers to get into comics and follow the characters they’ve grown to love in TV and film.”

The line-up for the initial issues of the four series are as follows:

Superman Giant No. 1

“Endurance” by Jimmy Palmiotti and Tom Derenick (Original Superman story)

“Meet the Terrifics, Part 1” by Jeff Lemire and Ivan Reis (Reprinted from The Terrifics No. 1, 2018)

“Airborne” by Geoff Johns and Carlos Pacheco (Reprinted from Green Lantern No. 1, 2005)

“The World’s Finest” by Jeph Loeb and Ed McGuinness (Reprinted from Superman/Batman No. 1, 2003)

Batman Giant No. 1

“One More Chance” by Jimmy Palmiotti and Patrick “Patch” Zircher (Original Batman story)

“Hush, Part 1: The Ransom” by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee (Reprinted from Batman No. 608, 2002)

“Welcome to Gotham” by Kyle Higgins and Eddy Barrows (Reprinted from Nightwing No. 1, 2011)

“Hot in the City” by Jimmy Palmiotti, Amanda Conner and Chad Hardin (Reprinted from Harley Quinn No. 1, 2011)

Justice League of America Giant No. 1

“The Conversion” by Tim Seeley, Rick Leonardi and Steve Buccellato (Original Wonder Woman story)

“Justice League, Part 1” by Geoff Johns and Jim Lee (Reprinted from Justice League No. 1, 2011)

“The Flash” by Brian Buccellato and Francis Manapul (Reprinted from The Flash No. 1, 2011)

“The Trench, Part 1” by Geoff Johns and Ivan Reis (Reprinted from Aquaman No. 1, 2011)

Teen Titans Giant No. 1

Original Teen Titans story by Dan Jurgens, Scot Eaton, Wayne Faucher and Jim Charalampidis

“When I Grow Up… Part 1” by Peter J. Tomasi and Jorge Jimenez (Reprinted from Super Sons No. 1, 2017)

“Fun and Games” by Dan DiDio and Kenneth Rocafort (Reprinted from Sideways No. 1, 2018)

“Teen Titans” by Geoff Johns and Mike McKone (Reprinted from Teen Titans No. 1, 2003)