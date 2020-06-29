DC Pulls 'Event Leviathan: Checkmate' From Schedule

The six-issue comic book series from writer Brian Michael Bendis was intended to launch June 2.

DC has pulled the Brian Michael Bendis and Alex Maleev series Event Levitathan: Checkmate has been pulled from the schedule entirely following the first issue failing to appear on its announced release date. The series will be rescheduled at some undetermined point in the future.

The first part of six-part series, announced mid-January, was originally intended to be published April 22 before DC suspended publishing due to COVID-19; the issue was subsequently rescheduled for June 2, but didn’t appear in shipments to retailers or digital comics outlets on that date.

In a communication to retailers, DC explained that the title “will be rescheduled to align with upcoming DC Universe storylines.” This statement is the first official comment about the delay, although the series has been absent from DC’s advance release schedule since May, with the company having announced publication plans through September 2020. A spin-off series, Manhunters: The Lost History, was also officially cancelled in late May. Event Leviathan: Checkmate is the third installment in a storyline between Bendis and Maleev intended to redefine the role of the various intelligence agencies in the larger DC comic book universe, and follows the six issue Event Leviathan from 2019, and the one-issue Leviathan Dawn, released earlier this year.