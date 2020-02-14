DC to Release 80th Anniversary Green Lantern Comic Book in May

The special issue will feature contributions from Geoff Johns, Mariko Tamaki and more, and focus on the many heroes to wield the magic ring.

Continuing its line of anniversary releases, DC has announced a special comic book release celebrating eight decades of Green Lanterns, from Alan Scott to Jessica Cruz, with May’s Green Lantern 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular featuring contributions from a number of beloved GL creators.

Amongst those contributing to the special issue are Geoff Johns, Charlotte Fullerton McDuffie, Mariko Tamaki, Peter J. Tomasi, Ivan Reis and James Tynion IV; DC is promising the extra-length issue will feature appearances from the many characters to have used the Green Lantern identity across the 80 years of the property, including Hal Jordan, Simon Baz, Guy Gardner and John Stewart, in addition to the aforementioned Alan Scott and Jessica Cruz.

Heat Vision breakdown

As with DC’s other anniversary releases, the issue will be released with multiple covers. The primary cover will come from Liam Sharp, artist of the current comic book series The Green Lantern, with eight additional covers each focusing on a specific decade of the property, featuring artists Nicola Scott (1940s), Matt Taylor (1950s), Doug Mahnke (1960s), Neal Adams (1970s), David Finch (1980s), Philip Tan (1990s), Ivan Reis and Oclair Albert (2000s), and Jim Lee and Scott Williams (2010s). Green Lantern 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular will be released May 20 digitally and in comic book stores.