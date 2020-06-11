DC to Release Celebratory 'Detective Comics' Issue in September

The regular Detective Comics creative team of Peter Tomasi and Brad Walker will also be contributing a story to the issue.

In a statement, Batman group editor Ben Abernathy said, “Detective No. 1027 has been a massive undertaking, and I’m really excited for fans to see what editors Paul Kaminski and Dave Wielgosz have in store come September. A great combination of writers and artists are putting in their best work on the book and fans should pay close attention to these stories, since some of them will plant the seeds for both Batman’s future and that of the DC universe.”

The anthology issue will arrive 18 months after the release of the similarly oversized Detective Comics No. 1000, which went on to become the best-selling comic of 2019 in its original format; it was later reissued, with additional material, as a standalone hardcover edition.

Detective Comics No. 1027 will be released Sept. 15.