DC to Release Celebratory 'Detective Comics' Issue in September
1,000 issues after his 1939 debut, Batman will be the subject of an all-star celebration in September’s Detective Comics No. 1027, an oversized issue featuring contributions from creators from throughout the character’s history.
The 144-page issue will feature writing from Greg Rucka, Tom King, Brian Michael Bendis, Crisis on Infinite Earths writer Marv Wolfman, Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me’s Mariko Tamaki, and more, with artists involved including Walt Simonson, Eduardo Risso, Emmanuela Lapacchino, Bill Sienkiewicz, and Chip Zdarsky. Beyond the short stories in the collection, there’ll also be a gallery of “tribute art” from illustrators including Jose Luis Garcia-Lopez, Jorge Jiménez and Far Sector’s Jamal Campbell.
The regular Detective Comics creative team of Peter Tomasi and Brad Walker will also be contributing a story to the issue.
In a statement, Batman group editor Ben Abernathy said, “Detective No. 1027 has been a massive undertaking, and I’m really excited for fans to see what editors Paul Kaminski and Dave Wielgosz have in store come September. A great combination of writers and artists are putting in their best work on the book and fans should pay close attention to these stories, since some of them will plant the seeds for both Batman’s future and that of the DC universe.”
The anthology issue will arrive 18 months after the release of the similarly oversized Detective Comics No. 1000, which went on to become the best-selling comic of 2019 in its original format; it was later reissued, with additional material, as a standalone hardcover edition.
Detective Comics No. 1027 will be released Sept. 15.
