DC to Release Comic Book Prologue for 'Wonder Woman 1984' This September

The special issue, to be released initially through Walmart, will feature a story co-written by one of the movie's associate producers.

Ahead of the release of Wonder Woman 1984 in theaters this October, DC’s premiere heroine is getting a 1980s makeover with the September release of a special comic book tie-in to Patty Jenkins’ follow-up to the 2017 hit, featuring a story co-written by one of the movie’s associate producers.

Wonder Woman 1984 No. 1, which is set to debut in Walmart stores before a wide release the following week, will feature two stories. In the first, Louise Simonson (The Death of Superman, X-Factor) and Wonder Woman 1984 associate producer Anna Obropta co-write a direct lead-in to the movie, illustrated by Bret Blevins, as Wonder Woman has to deal with a hostage situation at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History; the second story, by Steve Pugh and Marguerite Sauvage, sees a villain attempt to steal Diana’s lasso for nefarious ends.

Cover artwork for the issue comes from Nicola Scott, who worked with The Old Guard’s Greg Rucka to create the “Wonder Woman: Year One” story arc in 2016.

Wonder Woman 1984 No. 1 will be released in Walmart stores Sept. 20, with copies available via comic book stores and digital retailers on Sept. 29. Wonder Woman 1984 the movie is currently scheduled for a theatrical release on Oct. 2.

