DC to Release Digitally During Print Hiatus

The comics publisher will continue to put out new material as the coronavirus pandemic shutters comic shops around the country.

Following DC’s statement on Saturday concerning support for comic book retailers in the wake of the pause of physical comic shipments, it has emerged that the company will be continuing to release product digitally via ComiXology in the meantime.

The announcement was made privately to retailers, and then shared by retailers on social media shortly after, as can be seen here, for example.

Heat Vision breakdown

In a statement released via DC’s private retailer page on Facebook (and later shared publicly by Newsarama.com), DC director of marketing services Adam Phillips said, “All our data shows the digital consumer and the physical consumer are two different audiences. For now, we're going to continue to release digital comics, but will revisit this if the pipeline for physical distribution continues to be challenged and disrupted.” Multiple publishers, including Image Comics, Dark Horse Comics and Oni Press have announced a pause on digital publication while print releases are on hiatus. Market leader Marvel Entertainment has yet to reveal officially whether or not it will publish digitally on Wednesday this week, but it is expected to follow DC’s lead.