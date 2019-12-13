DC to Release 'Robin 80th Anniversary Super Spectacular'

Comics' original sidekick gets a birthday celebration to remember next March.

Eight decades after he was declared “the sensational character find of 1940” on the cover of Detective Comics No. 38, Robin has become an integral part of the DC universe in comic books and beyond, with starring roles in Teen Titans Go and DC Universe’s live action Titans series. Next year, DC will celebrate the character’s legacy with an oversize 80th anniversary release.

The Robin 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular will feature creators including Marv Wolfman, Chuck Dixon, Mikel Janin, James Tynion IV, and current Detective Comics writer Peter J. Tomasi, and feature stories featuring multiple incarnations of the character, from the original Dick Grayson through current Robin Damian Wayne.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

(No word as yet if either of the alternate future Robins, Carrie Kelley or DC One Million's robotic Robin the Toy Wonder, will appear, but we can hope.) The title will feature a cover by Lee Weeks (above), with eight different variant covers being released following the character through the decades in art by Jim Lee and Scott Williams (1940s), Julian Totino Tedesco (1950s), Dustin Nguyen (1960s), Kaare Andrews (1970s), Frank Miller (1980s), Jim Cheung (1990s), Derrick Chew (2000s), and Yasmine Putri (2010s). Robin 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular will be released March 11, 2020, digitally and in comic book stores.