DC Zombie Comic 'DCeased' Unveils Collected Edition Trailer

Enjoy a Halloween tease for the hit superhero horror series.

Halloween is a day for ghosts, ghouls and the undead, which makes it the ideal day for DC to unveil a trailer for the collected edition of its smash hit zombie series, DCeased.

The series, which ended its serialization this week, takes place in an alternate DC universe overrun by a virus — created by a familiar villain — that transforms many of the world’s greatest superheroes into undead monsters, with few punches pulled. (Or, for that matter, bites un-chomped.) Written by Injustice author Tom Taylor with art by Trevor Hairsine, DCeased has consistently been one of the top-selling comics of the past six months through its run.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

In addition to the six issue run of the main series, the DCeased collection also includes the tie-in special issue, DCeased: A Good Day to Die, by Taylor and artists Laura Braga and Darick Robertson, as well as a gallery of the series’ variant covers, including the special “homage cover” series, which parodied famous horror movie posters by including DC characters. The hardcover collected edition of DCeased will be released in comic book stores Nov. 20, and in bookstores Nov. 26.