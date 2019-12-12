DC Releases New Information About 2020's 'Strange Adventures' Comic
As the year draws to a close, DC has revealed more about one of the most highly anticipated comic book titles of 2020 by finally sharing information about the upcoming Strange Adventures.
The series was announced on social media during San Diego Comic-Con this summer, with no details announced beyond the title and creative team.
What was previously known was that the series would re-team the award-winning Mister Miracle creative team of Tom King and Mitch Gerads, with The Terrifics and Supergirl artist Evan “Doc” Shaner joining the pair for a new story based around 1950s DC sci-fi hero Adam Strange. Now, DC has released significantly more information about the project, including a series length and release date.
Strange Adventures will run 12 issues, each one running 28 pages, with the first issue released on March 4, 2020. Gerads and Shaner will collaborate on the art, both alternating on pages and also directly collaborating, with King writing a story that promises to take a new look at the classic character — as well as a still-unnamed “surprise DC hero” who’ll play an important part in the story.
“Adam Strange is one of a long line of characters — like Tarzan and Flash Gordon, stolid men with dimpled chins who thrive in ‘foreign lands’ — who stand in as a metaphor for a 19th century European dream of colonialism,” the writer said in a statement. “Of course, colonialism was nothing like this dream, and it’s that contrast that interests me: the bloody gap between the myth and the reality.”
He continued, “I wanted to tell two stories simultaneously, and have them play off each other: the story we tell others and the story others tell about us. To represent these two aspects, we use two of the best artists in comics, then we weave those two tellings together in odd and new ways that I don’t think anyone’s seen in modern superhero comics. So it’s a way to do something new and different and hopefully something cool and compelling.”
