DC Replacing 'Green Lantern' Comic With 'Blackstars'

Sharp will only be providing cover art for Blackstars, however; interior artwork comes from Spanish artist Alejandro Germánico Benit, who works under the name Xermanico.

As to what has happened to Jordan’s old team, DC is only pointing towards October’s 12th issue of The Green Lantern for answers, while teasing that, by the time Green Lantern: Blackstars launches, it won’t just be that the Green Lantern Corps no longer existed — the Corps will never have existed in history. In a statement regarding the series, Morrison offered another hint about what’s going on.

“Hal Jordan is the kind of man who will excel in any situation, so naturally he’s an elite Blackstar in this altered-continuity,” he said, in reference to the hero’s new life. But what, exactly, could have caused history to be changed?

Green Lantern: Blackstars No. 1 will be released Nov. 6.