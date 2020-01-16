DC Sets 80th Anniversary Catwoman Comic Book

Perhaps the most surprising contribution to the issue will be “The Art of Picking a Lock,” a new 12-page story by Ed Brubaker and Cameron Stewart, marking both characters’ return to the character that arguably made their reputations more than a decade earlier. The story will mark Brubaker’s first DC work since 2005, and the first non-creator-owned work he’s released in comics since 2012. Stewart teased the project on Twitter Wednesday.

As has become traditional with DC’s anniversary releases, the issue will be available with multiple covers representing the different decades of the character’s history, in addition to Jones’ primary cover. Adam Hughes will contribute the 1940s cover, with Travis Charest handling the 1950s, J. Scott Campbell the 1960s, Frank Cho the 1970s, Stanley “Artgem” Lau the 1980s, Gabriele Dell’Otto the 1990s, Jim Lee and Scott Williams the 2000s, and Jeehyung Lee the 2010s.

The Catwoman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular will be released April 15 digitally and in comic book stores.