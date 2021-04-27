DC Super Hero Girls and Teen Titans Go! Team Up for First-Ever Crossover Special (Exclusive)
The Teen Titans and DC Super Hero Girls are about to join forces for an out-of-this-world adventure over Memorial Day weekend.
The two superhero teams will team up for a first-ever crossover special on Teen Titans Go! that airs May 31 at 6 p.m. ET/PT on Cartoon Network. The one-hour episode, titled "Space House," follows the teen superheroes as they accept a mysterious invitation to enjoy a vacation getaway among the stars. (Though the DC Super Hero Girls did make a small appearance on a previous Teen Titans Go! episode — "Superhero Feud," where the teams played Family Feud — "Space House" is their first team-up.)
Heat Vision breakdown
In a new trailer, the Space House is equipped with enough state-of-the-art technology that even Batgirl takes notice, complete with a massive TV fit for binging every episode of Muffin Wars – a superhero favorite – plus a 3D printer snack machine that can supply Cyborg and Beast Boy with enough burgers, burritos and burgerritos to last an infinity. However, the Space House's destination is unknown, as well as whoever invited the two teams on vacation. The crime-fighting heroes must work together to solve this ultimate intergalactic mystery.
Following the "Space House" crossover, DC Super Hero Girls returns with an all-new season of world-saving adventures on June 6 at 8 a.m. ET/PT.
Watch the trailer for the crossover special below.
