HEAT VISION

DC Teases 3 Comics from Horror Writer Joe Hill

by Graeme McMillan
The 'Hill House Comics 2019 Sampler' will showcase the new titles at New York Comic Con next week.
Leomacs/DC
The 'Hill House Comics 2019 Sampler' will showcase the new titles at New York Comic Con next week.

Joe Hill’s Hill House Comics, the writer's horror imprint for DC, will debut at the end of October — just in time for Halloween. But fans will be able to get a sneak peek at the horrors in store via the upcoming Hill House Comics 2019 Sampler… or The Hollywood Reporter's exclusive preview of that sampler issue.

Print editions of the 2019 Sampler will be given away to fans at next week’s New York Comic Con at the Javits Center, before copies are made available in comic book stores, and features previews for Hill House Comics’ first three series: Basketful of Heads, The Dollhouse Family and The Low, Low Woods, as well as a brief introduction from Hill himself discussing Basketful, his 7-issue flagship series, illustrated by Leomacs. (A digital edition was released today.)

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

For those who can’t attend NYCC — or simply can’t wait to pick up the Sampler in person — DC has provided exclusive pages from the Basketful of Heads preview, below, as well as design work for two of the series’ leads from Leomacs.

Basketful of Heads No. 1 will be released Oct. 30. Hill House Comics 2019 Sampler will be available during New York Comic Con, which runs Oct. 3 through 6 at the Javits Center in New York City.







 

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. AfterShock Comics Unveils New York Comic Con Plans
    by Graeme McMillan
  2. 'Star Wars' Shocker: Marvel's Kevin Feige Developing New Movie for Disney (Exclusive)
    by Kim Masters
View All
  1. by Borys Kit
  2. by Mia Galuppo
  3. by Graeme McMillan
  4. by Richard Newby
  5. by Lesley Goldberg
LATEST NEWS
1.
Twitch Launches First Ad Campaign Tied to Platform Redesign
by Patrick Shanley
2.
DC Teases 3 Comics from Horror Writer Joe Hill
by Graeme McMillan
3.
'Perfect Harmony' and 'Sunnyside': TV Reviews
by Daniel Fienberg
4.
Whistleblower Complaint Says Trump Abused Power
by the Associated Press
5.
Kylie Jenner Hospitalized, Will Miss Paris Fashion Week
by the Associated Press