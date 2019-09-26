DC Teases 3 Comics from Horror Writer Joe Hill

The 'Hill House Comics 2019 Sampler' will showcase the new titles at New York Comic Con next week.

Joe Hill’s Hill House Comics, the writer's horror imprint for DC, will debut at the end of October — just in time for Halloween. But fans will be able to get a sneak peek at the horrors in store via the upcoming Hill House Comics 2019 Sampler… or The Hollywood Reporter's exclusive preview of that sampler issue.

Print editions of the 2019 Sampler will be given away to fans at next week’s New York Comic Con at the Javits Center, before copies are made available in comic book stores, and features previews for Hill House Comics’ first three series: Basketful of Heads, The Dollhouse Family and The Low, Low Woods, as well as a brief introduction from Hill himself discussing Basketful, his 7-issue flagship series, illustrated by Leomacs. (A digital edition was released today.)

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

For those who can’t attend NYCC — or simply can’t wait to pick up the Sampler in person — DC has provided exclusive pages from the Basketful of Heads preview, below, as well as design work for two of the series’ leads from Leomacs. Basketful of Heads No. 1 will be released Oct. 30. Hill House Comics 2019 Sampler will be available during New York Comic Con, which runs Oct. 3 through 6 at the Javits Center in New York City.











