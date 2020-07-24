HEAT VISION

DC Teases 'Endless Winter' Storyline

by Graeme McMillan
The mystery comic book project will begin in December.
DC
The mystery comic book project will begin in December.

Not all comic book announcements are being made during Comic-Con at Home panels this weekend. While the first DC at Home panel featured a number of creators talking about existing projects, it was in the pages of DC Connect, the company’s online catalog for future releases, that news broke of what appears to be DC’s next big comic book storyline.

A teaser image taking up an entire page of the latest issue of the catalog features the logo of the event, titled Endless Winter, alongside a launch date of December 2020. No other information is revealed, although the image is a detail of ice, tying in with the “winter” theme.

Heat Vision breakdown

Quite what Endless Winter is going to be is, of course, purposefully unclear — that’s the point of a teaser image, after all. This kind of teaser is traditionally reserved for comic book events, but the timing of the December launch might not line up, if that were the case; that month, DC’s current event Dark Nights: Death Metal will only be releasing its sixth and penultimate issue. While it’s not impossible for a publisher to be running two “event” storylines simultaneously — Marvel will running both Empyre and X of Swords at the same time in September, as one ramps down and the other begins — it’s certainly rare enough to be unlikely.

More details about Endless Winter should be expected in the near future. A likely time to expect information is Aug. 22, when DC FanDome— DC’s online event, taking place across 24 hours — takes place, with the event expected to be home to a number of new project announcements.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Six More 'Walking Dead' Stars Join Robert Kirkman's 'Invincible'
    by Lesley Goldberg
  2. Disney+ Developing Halloween Supernatural Comedy 'Spooked' (Exclusive)
    by Borys Kit
View All
  1. by Brian Davids
  2. by Graeme McMillan
  3. by Graeme McMillan
  4. by Tatiana Siegel
  5. by Brian Davids
LATEST NEWS
1.
DC Teases 'Endless Winter' Storyline
by Graeme McMillan
2.
Alfre Woodard to Join Black Lives Matter's Patrisse Cullors in SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversation
by Chris Gardner
3.
'Tout Simplement Noir': Film Review
by Jordan Mintzer
4.
Video Game Network G4 TV Teases Return in 2021
by Trilby Beresford
5.
Layoffs Hit Fox Sports as Division Seeks to "Streamline" Business
by Alex Weprin